U.N. General Assembly Adopts Resolution on Russia’s Aggression; U.S., Russia Vote Against
16:05 JST, February 25, 2025
NEW YORK — The U.N. General Assembly adopted a resolution on the third anniversary of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine on Monday, including a call for the withdrawal of Russian troops from the country, among other actions.
The draft resolution for the U.N. General Assembly was created by Ukraine, European nations and others.
Out of a total of 193 member countries, 93 countries, including Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Italy, voted in favor of the resolution; 18 countries, including the United States and Russia, voted against; and 65 countries, including China and Brazil, abstained.
