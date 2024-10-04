G7 Leaders Condemn Iran’s Attack against Israel

Reuters

People look at apparent remains of a ballistic missile lying in the desert, following an attack by Iran on Israel, near the southern city of Arad, Israel, on Oct. 2.

WASHINGTON (Jiji Press) — Leaders of the Group of Seven major democracies condemned on Thursday Iran’s large-scale missile attack against Israel in the strongest terms.

In a joint statement, the G7 leaders expressed “deep concern” on the deteriorating situation in the Middle East and called on all regional players to act with restraint.

“A dangerous cycle of attacks and retaliation risks fueling uncontrollable escalation in the Middle East, which is no one’s interest,” the leaders warned.

They demanded that Iran stop actions to destabilize the region through pro-Iran organizations including Palestinian militant group Hamas and Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

The leaders reiterated their call for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, where Israel and Hamas continue fighting.

They also expressed deep concern on the situation in southern Lebanon, where fighting between Israel and Hezbollah is intensifying, pointing to the need to stop hostilities and pursue diplomatic solutions.

On Wednesday, the G7 leaders, including Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and U.S. President Joe Biden, held telephone talks following Iran’s missile attack against Israel the previous day.

Foreign ministers of the United States, Britain, Germany, France and Italy discussed the Middle East situation over the phone also on Wednesday and confirmed the need to cooperate to deal with Iran.

Biden has shown eagerness to impose sanctions on Iran. The five G7 countries are expected to take such action together.