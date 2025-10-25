Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>World>Europe
#Sanae Takaichi

Zelenskyy Thanks Japan’s New Prime Minister Takaichi for Attending Coalition of the Willing Meeting Online

Courtesy of the Cabinet Public Affairs Office
Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi attends the Coalition of the Willing Leaders’ Meeting online at the Foreign Ministry on Friday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

14:17 JST, October 25, 2025

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, who attended the Coalition of the Willing Leaders’ Meeting online on Friday.

At a joint press conference after the meeting, Zelenskyy said: “The new prime minister of Japan joined the Coalition [of the Willing] for the first time, and all the signals are clear. Thank you.”

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who had chaired the meeting, also praised Takaichi for her contribution in one of her first international engagements. “[Takaichi] made a very strong statement to the Coalition of the Willing,” he said.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Related Tags

#Sanae Takaichi
Return to Europe Page

Europe Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"World" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING