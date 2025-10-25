Zelenskyy Thanks Japan’s New Prime Minister Takaichi for Attending Coalition of the Willing Meeting Online
14:17 JST, October 25, 2025
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, who attended the Coalition of the Willing Leaders’ Meeting online on Friday.
At a joint press conference after the meeting, Zelenskyy said: “The new prime minister of Japan joined the Coalition [of the Willing] for the first time, and all the signals are clear. Thank you.”
U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who had chaired the meeting, also praised Takaichi for her contribution in one of her first international engagements. “[Takaichi] made a very strong statement to the Coalition of the Willing,” he said.
Related Tags
"World" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
China-Led Indonesian High-Speed Rail in Red as Costs Swell, May Serve as ‘Bad Precedent’
-
South Korea to Hold Its Own Sado Island Gold Mines Memorial Service in November
-
U.S. State Department Releases Statement on Newly Elected LDP President Sanae Takaichi
-
Oct. 7 Survivor Who Lost Boyfriend at Music Festival Vows to Talk About Painful Memories
-
U.S President Trump Lands in Israel Ahead of Parliament Speech
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
China-Led Indonesian High-Speed Rail in Red as Costs Swell, May Serve as ‘Bad Precedent’
-
Typhoon Halong: Likely to Approach from Nansei Islands to Eastern Japan
-
Same-Sex Partners Recognized under More Laws in Japan
-
Honda Announces 4 Motorcycle Models Including ‘Super Cub’ Compliant with New Moped License Regulation
-
Japanese Govt Sets New Goal of Multipurpose Humanoid Robots in Moonshot Research and Development Program by 2030