Zelenskyy Thanks Japan’s New Prime Minister Takaichi for Attending Coalition of the Willing Meeting Online

Courtesy of the Cabinet Public Affairs Office

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi attends the Coalition of the Willing Leaders’ Meeting online at the Foreign Ministry on Friday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, who attended the Coalition of the Willing Leaders’ Meeting online on Friday.

At a joint press conference after the meeting, Zelenskyy said: “The new prime minister of Japan joined the Coalition [of the Willing] for the first time, and all the signals are clear. Thank you.”

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who had chaired the meeting, also praised Takaichi for her contribution in one of her first international engagements. “[Takaichi] made a very strong statement to the Coalition of the Willing,” he said.