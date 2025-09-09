Japan to Aid Ukraine with Remote-Controlled Heavy Machinery for Debris Removal, Facilitate Safe Operation

Daisuke Tomita / The Yomiuri Shimbun

Heavy machinery is used to clear debris from an apartment building that was hit by a missile attack in Kyiv on July 31.

Japan plans to support the removal of debris in Ukraine by using remote-controlled heavy machinery, leveraging its world-class technology cultivated through disaster responses to ensure the safe and swift clearing away of rubble.

Beyond the labor shortages caused by the ongoing conflict, Ukraine also faces the danger of land mines and unexploded ordnance in various locations.

The move marks the first overseas export of Japan’s remote construction technology. A test is scheduled to be conducted on-site in October with the goal of an early introduction.

According to a June announcement by Ukrainian authorities, the volume of debris and other waste from buildings destroyed by Russian attacks in Ukraine since February 2022 exceeds 6 million tons. As attacks continue in cities and other areas, safely and quickly removing the debris is crucial for the country’s recovery and reconstruction.

However, in Ukraine, many adult men have been deployed to the front lines, and more than 5.6 million people have taken refuge outside the country, causing a severe labor shortage.

Sites where debris remains may contain buried land mines or unexploded ordnance. There is also a health risk of developing lung cancer or mesothelioma from inhaling dust, because asbestos was used in building materials until recently.

The Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry established in January a public-private council to support Ukraine. In March and July, ministry officials visited Kyiv with representatives from Japanese companies that possess remote construction technology and proposed its use for debris removal to the Ukrainian government, which expressed interest and agreed to a test for its potential adoption.

Remote construction is a method of operating unmanned heavy machinery from a distant location. Operators use levers to control the machinery while monitoring video and audio feeds transmitted from cameras installed on the equipment. The technology comes in two types: a “built-in” type, in which the technology is integrated directly with the machine, and a “retrofitted” type, in which a remote-controlled robot is attached to standard heavy machinery.

The key advantage of remote operation is the ability to control heavy machinery from a safe location. This technology has been developed in disaster-prone Japan, where major construction equipment manufacturers and general contractors have honed their expertise.

While such machinery has been used in various domestic disaster sites, such as areas affected by the Noto Peninsula Earthquake in January of last year and the Kumamoto earthquakes in 2016, a ministry official stated that this would be the first full-scale export of the technology overseas.

For the test, a control booth will be set up in Ukraine that allows Ukrainian personnel to operate unmanned heavy machinery located about 8,000 kilometers away in Japan. An additional test will involve attaching a remote-controlled robot to heavy machinery currently used for debris removal and other tasks in Ukraine, allowing operation from a location dozens of kilometers away within the country.

Based on the results of the test, the ministry plans to roll out the technology in Ukraine over the coming years, starting in the next fiscal year. The ministry is considering utilizing loans from international financial institutions and official development assistance.

In an interview with The Yomiuri Shimbun, a Ukrainian government official expressed high hopes, stating that remote-controlled construction is expected to be useful in areas with severe infrastructure damage, and the equipment will contribute to promoting reconstruction.

The official added that such technology will make it possible to work in dangerous areas and can also create employment opportunities for women and those wounded in the war. The official concluded by saying that they hope for Japan’s continued cooperation in the future for technology transfers.