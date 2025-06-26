EU Plans to Propose International Trade Restrictions on All Eels, Including Japanese Eel, Which Japan Plans to Oppose

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Japanese eel

The European Union plans to propose that all eel species, including the Japanese eel, be subject to trade regulation under the Washington Convention, which restricts the international trade of protected species. If the proposal is presented and approved at a meeting of the treaty’s signatory countries in November, eel imports to Japan would be affected.

According to EU diplomatic sources, it was agreed upon at an EU ministerial meeting Monday to request all eel species be listed in Appendix II of the Washington Convention, which would require export permits to be issued by the exporting country. The regulations would apply not only to juvenile and adult eels but also to processed eel products.

Inclusion in Appendix II of the treaty requires approval by a two-thirds majority of countries at a meeting of signatory members, making it still unclear whether the proposal will be approved.

Japan manages Japanese eel resources with China, South Korea and Taiwan. As Tokyo believes that there is a sufficient amount of Japanese eels and no further regulations are necessary, it is expected to oppose the proposal.