Harrods Starts Selling Fukushima Peaches
11:36 JST, September 8, 2024
London (Jiji Press)—Harrods, a luxury department store in London, started selling peaches grown in Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan, on Saturday.
A tasting event was held to introduce the deliciousness of sweet and juicy peaches.
It is the first time for Fukushima peaches to be sold in a retail store in Britain. Three peaches in a gift box sells for £80.
The sale is part of a campaign by Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. to promote food from Fukushima, an effort to help the prefecture recover from the March 2011 earthquake, tsunami and nuclear accident.
The Fukushima Prefectural Association in London and the Japan External Trade Organization cooperated in the sale.
Fukushima is the second-largest producer of peaches in Japan with a share of 26 pct following Yamanashi Prefecture, according to statistics from Japan’s agriculture ministry.
Peach producers in Fukushima have been struggling with reputational damage since the meltdown at TEPCO’s Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant. They hope that the campaign in Britain will help increase sales of Fukushima peaches and improve their brand image.
"World" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Flood Damage in North Korea Clearly Visible from Across Border; U.N. Agency Warns of More Rain, Possible Agricultural Damage
-
Biden Praises Kishida’s Leadership in Bolstering Ties
-
Persecution and Apology in Brazil / Japanese Brazilians Win Trust with Hard Work, Honesty; Committed to Education, Deepening Bond Between Countries
-
Egypt Foreign Minister Seeks ‘Sustainable Ceasefire’ in Gaza, Calls for Immediate End to ‘Provocative Actions’
-
Hayao Miyazaki among Magsaysay Winners: ‘He Tackles Complicated Issues for Children’
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Nankai Trough Megaquake Tsunami could Hit in 2 Minutes; Japan Authorities Urge Caution after Recent Earthquake
- Typhoon Shanshan Forms, Slowly Moves Toward Japan; Govt Says Typhoon No. 10 Likely to Approach Japan Next Week
- Typhoon Ampil Approaching Japan
- Shizuoka Pref. City Offers Foreigners Free Japanese Language Classes; Aims to Raise Non-Natives to Daily Conversation Level
- Tokyo Companies Prepare for Ashfall From Mt. Fuji Eruption; Disposal Of Ash, Possibly at Sea, A Major Challenge