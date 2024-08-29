UNHCR Expects New Influx of Ukraine Refugees to Poland; Long-Term Assistance Planned as War Continues

The Japan News

Deputy Representative of UNHCR Poland Jun Shirato speaks at a press conference in Tokyo on Tuesday.

Poland is expecting an influx of Ukrainian refugees in the months ahead of winter as Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure have led to an increase in power outages, which can affect the water supply and many other aspects of daily life, Deputy Representative of UNHCR Poland Jun Shirato said at a press conference in Tokyo earlier this week.

“With the coming winter expected to be the most severe since February 2022, we’ve received information that those who are worried about [the situation] have started evacuating little by little,” Shirato said.

After February 2022, when Russia began its aggression against Ukraine, about 6.5 million Ukrainians were forced to become refugees, and nearly 1 million of them are currently registered for protection status in Poland. After the initial influx, the number of refugees entering Poland began decreasing in mid-2022 through 2023. However, since the beginning of this year, about 33,000 new Ukrainian refugees have already entered Poland, and more seem likely to arrive before the end of the year.

The U.N. refugee agency believes that many of those who will evacuate to Poland in the next few months are vulnerable people such as the elderly and disabled, who tried to stay in Ukraine but now feel they must leave while they can.

Shirato said that in 2022, about 20% of the refugees in Poland were able to live with their own families or with host families. However, if there is another influx, that will likely be less possible as fatigue grows among the Polish people.

Possible reasons for the fatigue include a housing shortage, use of the country’s welfare resources and Ukrainian students who cannot speak Polish attending schools in Poland. Shirato said that as a result, many in Poland feel as if their daily lives have been threatened by the arrival of the refugees.

As 2½ years have passed, refugees living in Poland have become settled. As the war continues with no end in sight, the focus is shifting to providing more long-term assistance.

Since February 2022, the UNHCR’s presence in Poland has expanded from a staff of less than 10 to more than 130. The organization hopes to help more refugees get access to necessary information, as well as participating job fairs or providing training to increase their chances of finding employment.

Shirato said many Ukrainian refugees in Poland are highly educated and have gone to graduate schools but are working minimum-wage jobs due to language barriers or their Ukrainian qualifications not being recognized in Poland.

As a result, the UNHCR has received requests to establish Polish language classes that teach more technical terms that will be necessary in their fields of work. The organization has also proposed to the Polish government to make it easier to have Ukrainian qualifications recognized in Poland.

“The UNHCR is cooperating with the Polish government and the governments of neighboring countries to prepare for the gradual influx of Ukrainian refugees,” Shirato said.