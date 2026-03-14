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Japan’s Defense Ministry: North Korea Appears to Have Fired Ballistic Missile

The Japan News

The Yomiuri Shimbun

14:01 JST, March 14, 2026

North Korea fired what appeared to be a ballistic missile, the Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

The projectile is believed to have fallen into the sea, according to the ministry.

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