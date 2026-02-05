Hot word :

Tae Hitoto Leads Japanese Cyclists Planning Trip Around Taiwan to Express Gratitude for Post-Disaster Support

Masatsugu Sonoda / The Yomiuri Shimbun
Members of a cyclist group that plans to cycle around Taiwan attend a press conference in Taipei on Thursday.

By Masatsugu Sonoda / Yomiuri Shimbun Correspondent

20:42 JST, February 5, 2026

TAIPEI — A group of cyclists led by actress and author Tae Hitoto plans to cycle around Taiwan to express their gratitude to people in the region who donated a large sum of money after the Great East Japan Earthquake in 2011.

The group will cover about 900 kilometers over nine days, fostering friendship with local residents.

Japanese residents in Taiwan and others will make the journey, including Hitoto, who was born to a Taiwanese father and Japanese mother in Taiwan.

Participants will depart Taipei on March 7 and cycle clockwise around the island.

People in Taiwan donated more than ¥20 billion to Japan after the earthquake. Since then, people in Japan and Taiwan have lent each other a helping hand in the event of natural disasters.

“I hope this will be a good opportunity for people in Japan and Taiwan to cooperate in difficult times and pass on their gratitude to future generations,” said Kazuyuki Katayama, chief representative of Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association’s Taipei Office, at a press conference in Taipei on Thursday.

Hitoto said: “We’re not only expressing gratitude [to the people in Taiwan] 15 years ago. We also want to strengthen exchanges between Taiwanese people in various regions and Japanese people.”

