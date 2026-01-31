Chinese Embassy in Japan Reiterates Call for Chinese People to Restrain from Traveling to Japan; Call Comes in Wake of ¥400 Mil. Robbery

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

A Chinese national flag

BEIJING — The Chinese Embassy in Japan reiterated its call for Chinese nationals to restrain from traveling to Japan in a social media post on Friday.

The post was made after a Chinese man was attacked with tear gas and robbed of suitcases containing more than ¥400 million in cash on a street in Taito Ward, Tokyo, on Thursday evening.

The embassy said it had demanded that Japanese police solve the case as early as possible and protect the lives and property of Chinese nationals in Japan.

On Jan. 26, the Chinese Foreign Ministry called on Chinese travelers to restrain from visiting Japan during the Lunar New Year holiday from Feb. 15 to 23.

The Chinese ministry has unilaterally insisted that crimes targeting Chinese nationals occur frequently in Japan.