North Korea Possibly Launches Ballistic Missile

The Yomiuri Shimbun

16:19 JST, January 27, 2026

North Korea has launched what appears to be a ballistic missile on Tuesday. It may have already fallen. Japan’s Ministry of Defense announced.

