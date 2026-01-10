China Delays Customs Clearance for Japanese Sake; Intensified Economic Coercion Possible Intention
11:25 JST, January 10, 2026
BEIJING — Chinese customs authorities have stepped up inspections of imported Japanese sake and food products, causing delays in customs clearance, trade sources said.
The move appears to be an attempt to intensify economic coercion against Japan.
According to the sources, the delays began in November when Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi made a remark regarding a possible Taiwan contingency. At the trading port of Tianjin, customs authorities have increased the rate of random inspections from the usual 5% to 100%, causing customs clearance to take about a month, twice as long as usual.
Delays were also confirmed at the trading port of Shanghai. It is possible that additional customs documents are being required or that the necessary inspection process is not being carried out.
According to trade statistics from the Japanese Finance Ministry, the value of Japanese sake exports to China in 2024 was ￥11.67 billion, the highest by country and region.
