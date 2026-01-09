China’s Export Ban to Japan Won’t Affect Goods for Civilian Use, Beijing Says
15:03 JST, January 9, 2026
BEIJING — China’s export ban on dual-use goods to Japan does not affect items for civilian use, a Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesperson said Thursday.
“Civilian-use [goods] will not be affected. Those engaged in trade for ordinary civilian purposes have no need to worry at all,” the spokesperson said at a press conference.
However, Chinese authorities have not clarified the scope of civilian goods not subject to the export ban nor the details of export permit operations, leaving many matters unclear.
The aim of the export ban on dual-use goods that can have both military and civilian applications is “to prevent Japan’s rearmament and nuclear ambitions,” the spokesperson said. “China has always strived to maintain the stability and security of the global supply chain,” he also said.
Concerns are growing among Japanese companies because the export ban could cover rare earths used in products such as automobiles and smartphones.
An editorial published Thursday by the Global Times, which is affiliated with the Chinese Communist Party’s official newspaper, indicated that the ban could extend to civilian-use goods, stating, “The risk of many key items, including rare earth elements, being converted into lethal weapons has increased dramatically.”
"World" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
U.S. Senate Resolution Backs Japan, Condemns China’s Pressure
-
China to Impose Sanctions on Shigeru Iwasaki, Former Head of Japan’s Self-Defense Forces, Who Serves as Adviser to Taiwan’s Executive Branch
-
Chinese Foreign Ministry Criticizes Japan’s Largest Ever Defense Budget in Draft Budget for Fiscal 2026
-
China Appears to Warn Japan, U.S. with Drills Around Taiwan
-
China Conducts Landing Drills with Foldable Piers, Likely Readying for Taiwan Invasion (Update 1)
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
As Chinese Tourists Shun Japan, Hotels and Stores Suffer
-
Tokyo Economic Security Forum to Hold Inaugural Meeting Amid Tense Global Environment
-
Osaka-Kansai Expo’s Economic Impact Estimated at ¥3.6 Trillion, Takes Actual Visitor Numbers into Account
-
BOJ Gov. Ueda: Highly Likely Mechanism for Rising Wages, Prices Will Be Maintained
-
Economic Security Panels Debate Supply Chains, Rare Earths; Participants Emphasize Importance of Cooperation Among Allies