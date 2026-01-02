Hot word :

China Conducts Apparently Landing Drills with Vessels Equipped with Foldable Piers, Likely Taiwan Invasion in Mind

From Chinese social media platform Weibo
Fleets equipped with large piers operated by the Chinese military

The Yomiuri Shimbun

7:00 JST, January 2, 2026

The Chinese military has conducted apparently landing drills by fielding several fleets equipped with large foldable piers on its eastern and southern coasts, it was learned from analysis of satellite images and other information by The Yomiuri Shimbun.

As commercial ships, including large roll-on/roll-off or ro-ro vessels, have also been deployed for the drills, the Japanese and U.S. governments have been highly vigilant of the possibility that China is increasing its military capabilities to invade Taiwan with the help of private vessels.

The Yomiuri Shimbun analyzed satellite images, public information on vessels and obtained information from sources close to the Japanese government.

