China to Impose Sanctions on Shigeru Iwasaki, Former Head of Japan’s Self-Defense Forces, Who Serves as Adviser to Taiwan’s Executive Branch

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Shigeru Iwasaki

BEIJING — China has decided to impose sanctions on Shigeru Iwasaki, a former chief of Japan’s Self-Defense Forces’ Joint Staff, prohibiting him from entering the country and trading or working with groups or individuals within China, the Chinese Foreign Ministry announced Monday.

The measure takes effect immediately.

Iwasaki was appointed in March as a political adviser to the executive branch of Taiwan. It is highly unusual for a former SDF member to hold a position within the Taiwan government.

Regarding the reasons for the sanctions, the ministry said Monday, “He colluded with ‘Taiwan independence’ separatist forces, interfered in China’s internal affairs and seriously undermined China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”