China to Impose Sanctions on Shigeru Iwasaki, Former Head of Japan’s Self-Defense Forces, Who Serves as Adviser to Taiwan’s Executive Branch
15:21 JST, December 15, 2025
BEIJING — China has decided to impose sanctions on Shigeru Iwasaki, a former chief of Japan’s Self-Defense Forces’ Joint Staff, prohibiting him from entering the country and trading or working with groups or individuals within China, the Chinese Foreign Ministry announced Monday.
The measure takes effect immediately.
Iwasaki was appointed in March as a political adviser to the executive branch of Taiwan. It is highly unusual for a former SDF member to hold a position within the Taiwan government.
Regarding the reasons for the sanctions, the ministry said Monday, “He colluded with ‘Taiwan independence’ separatist forces, interfered in China’s internal affairs and seriously undermined China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”
"World" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
8 Japanese Nationals Stranded on Indonesia’s Sumatra Island
-
Mozambican Cooking Class Held in Matsuyama, Ehime Pref.; Participants Don Aprons, Bandanas Made from Traditional Mozambique Fabric
-
China Steps Up ‘Wolf Warrior’ Diplomacy Against Japan, Hurling Accusation About Plutonium Stockpile
-
Taiwan’s Lai Calls on China to Exercise Self-Restraint; Says Attack on Japan Endangers Regional Peace and Stability
-
Taiwan Lifts Japanese Food Import Restrictions Amid China’s Suspension
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan’s Hopes for Seafood Exports Shot Down in China Spat
-
Essential Services Shortage to Hit Japan’s GDP By Up to ¥76 Tril. By 2040
-
Japan to Charge Foreigners More for Residence Permits, Looking to Align with Western Countries
-
Japan Exports Rise in October as Slump in U.S. Sales Eases
-
Niigata Gov. to OK Restart of N-Plant; Kashiwazaki-Kariwa May Be Tepco’s 1st Restarted Plant Since 2011