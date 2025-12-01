8 Japanese Nationals Stranded on Indonesia’s Sumatra Island
15:31 JST, December 1, 2025
JAKARTA — Eight Japanese nationals have been left stranded as of Monday due to torrential rain that hit Aceh Province on Indonesia’s Sumatra Island, according to the Japanese Embassy in Indonesia.
All eight Japanese nationals have been evacuated to a hotel and are in good health, the embassy said and added that it has been able to keep in contact with them. Local authorities are expected to rescue them by helicopter.
Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Sunday expressed her condolences on X, saying, “I feel deep sorrow for the many precious lives that have been lost” as the death toll from torrential rains rises across countries. She said the government would provide necessary support.
