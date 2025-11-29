North Korean Hackers Suspected in Massive Crypto Theft in South Korea, Methods Follow Similar Pattern to 2019 Case
14:33 JST, November 29, 2025
SEOUL — South Korea’s largest cryptocurrency exchange Upbit suffered a massive cryptocurrency theft on Thursday, which the South Korean government believes was carried out by North Korean hackers, according to Yonhap News Agency.
The South Korean government suspects that Lazarus, a hacker group belonging to Pyongyang’s foreign intelligence agency, is highly likely behind the theft of about 44.5 billion won (about ¥4.75 billion), the agency has reported.
According to Upbit, it confirmed that about 44.5 billion won worth of cryptocurrency assets were transferred to an unidentified, undesignated account at around 4:40 a.m. Thursday, and reported the incident to financial authorities.
In its coverage on Friday, Yonhap News Agency quoted a South Korean government official as saying, “It is possible hackers compromised administrators’ accounts or posed as administrators to make the transfer.”
Lazarus is believed to have been responsible for a theft of about 58 billion won (about ¥6.2 billion) worth of crypto assets from Upbit in 2019. Reportedly, there are some similarities in the methods of the two cases.
