Takaichi Holds Telephone Talks with Trump; Receives Update on U.S.-China Relations
13:17 JST, November 25, 2025
Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi spoke via telephone with U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday morning, during which she received an update on recent U.S.–China relations, including a telephone conversation between Trump and Xi Jinping on Monday.
She told reporters about this after the call, which reportedly took place at the U.S.’ request. “In light of the current international situation, we affirmed the close ties between Japan and the U.S. just as we did during President Trump’s recent visit to Japan,” Takaichi said.
