Taiwan Lifts Japanese Food Import Restrictions Amid China’s Suspension
17:30 JST, November 22, 2025
TAIPEI (Jiji Press) — Taiwan on Friday lifted its import restrictions on Japanese food products, which were imposed following the 2011 accident at the tsunami-crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant in Fukushima Prefecture.
Taiwan will no longer require certificates of origin for all Japanese food items or radiation inspection reports for products from the five Japanese prefectures of Fukushima, Ibaraki, Tochigi, Gunma and Chiba.
In September, Taiwan announced its plan to remove the import restrictions by the end of this year after a 60-day public comment period.
In a statement released on Friday, Japanese Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Norikazu Suzuki welcomed Taiwan’s latest move, saying that it will be a “big boost for reconstruction” in areas affected by the 2011 disaster.
Taiwan’s decision contrasts sharply with China’s suspension of imports of Japanese fishery products in response to Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s recent remarks on a possible Taiwan contingency.
On Friday, Taiwan’s Ministry of Health and Welfare said that more than 270,000 Japanese food products have been tested for radioactive materials since the Fukushima nuclear accident, with all passing inspections and found with only negligible risk.
The ministry noted that there was no opposition to removing the import restrictions, and that Japanese food products will now be managed like other foreign foods.
The administration of Taiwan President Lai Ching-te is promoting the consumption of Japanese fishery products. On Thursday, Lai posted pictures online of his lunch featuring sashimi and sushi, including scallops and yellowtail.
"World" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Philippines, UAE Said to Have Applied to Join CPTPP Trade Agreement
-
Japan’s PM Takaichi Turns on the Charm to Dispel South Korean Concerns
-
Trump to Families of Abduction Victims: ‘We Will Do Everything within Our Power’
-
China Urges Citizens to Refrain from Visiting Japan, Citing Surge of Crimes Against Chinese
-
Moviegoers in China Demand Refunds After Watching Chinese Film ‘731’ Depicting Imperial Japanese Army Unit
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
No End in Sight to Soaring Food Prices; Rising Costs for Labor, Logistics, Materials Continue to Be Passed on to Customers
-
Nikkei Index Tops 50,000 in Historic 1st, Propelled by AI, Semiconductor Stocks
-
Plan for major Japanese Investment in U.S. Released ; Will Span Sectors Including Energy and AI
-
Japan to Charge Foreigners More for Residence Permits, Looking to Align with Western Countries
-
JR East Suica’s Penguin to Retire at End of FY2026; Baton to be Passed to New Character