Air China to Significantly Cut Flights Between Shanghai, Osaka, Other Routes with Japanese Cities from Nov. 30
15:32 JST, November 22, 2025
GUANGZHOU, China — Major Chinese state-run airline company Air China unveiled Friday that it will significantly reduce the number of flights between Chinese and Japanese cities starting later this month.
The company seems to have made the decision because of rising political tensions between the two countries.
According to Air China, the number of flights between Shanghai and Osaka will be reduced from the current 21 round trips a week to 16 from Nov. 30 to March 28 next year.
In December, the airline will reduce flights between Chongqing and Tokyo from the current seven round trips per week to four.
An official of the airline explained that the reductions are due to plane availability.
Meanwhile, Sichuan Airlines, another Chinese airline company, decided to cancel all flights between Chengdu and Sapporo from Jan. 1 to March 28 next year.
