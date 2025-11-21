China Hints at Increasing Pressure on Japan after Suspending Imports of Japanese Seafood

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Workers shuck scallops in Monbetsu, Hokkaido, on Aug. 21.

China plans to conduct “rigorous reviews” of imports of marine products from Japan, the country said Thursday, hinting at further increasing pressure on Japan after effectively suspending the imports.

Regarding Beijing’s demand for additional technical documents to guarantee safety as part of procedures to resume imports, Chinese authorities “will conduct … rigorous reviews in accordance with laws and regulations to ensure that relevant aquatic products meet China’s standards,” said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning at a press conference on Thursday,

An import suspension is now effectively in place with no timeline for completing the procedures in sight.

“Because of the Japanese leader’s erroneous remark concerning Taiwan and other major issues of principle, there has been strong indignation from the Chinese people,” Mao said. “Under current circumstances, there will be no market for Japanese aquatic products even if they enter China.”

Mao’s comments suggest that China has made the additional demand for technical documents to counter Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s remark in the Diet that indicated Japan could recognize an emergency over Taiwan as a “survival-threatening situation” for Japan.

Japan has said that its government position on Taiwan remains unchanged and it is seeking understanding from China.

However, “Merely stating that the position ‘has not changed’ does not resolve China’s concerns,” Mao said. “Japan needs to … retract the erroneous remark and take practical steps to honor its commitments to China.”

The Global Times, which is affiliated with the Chinese Communist Party’s official newspaper, also reported in its editorial on Thursday that “China has suspended Japanese seafood imports.”

China is expected to fully implement economic coercion, using its economic power to force its opponent to give in. At a press conference on Thursday, a spokesperson for the Chinese Commerce Ministry indicated that China would put further pressure on Japan, saying that if Japan continues to go down the wrong path, necessary measures will be taken, and Tokyo will bear all the consequences.

A planned trilateral meeting of culture ministers from Japan, China and South Korea has been postponed at Beijing’s request, according to Japan’s Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology Ministry.

The Japanese government is calling for dialogue to ease tensions. Takaichi and Chinese Premier Li Qiang are scheduled to attend Group of 20 summit in South Africa on Saturday and Sunday. Japan hopes to facilitate contact between the two leaders, including a brief conversation.

However, Mao emphasized Thursday that “Premier Li Qiang has no plans to meet with the Japanese leader.”

“The Japanese side needs to maintain some self-respect,” she added.