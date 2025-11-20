China Tightens Seafood Scrutiny Demands, Move Seen as De Facto Reaction to PM Takaichi’s Taiwan Contingency Comment

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Fresh marine products from Japan, including items from Hokkaido and Miyazaki Prefecture, are displayed at a shop in central Hong Kong in August 2023.

The Chinese government apparently has decided to suspend imports of Japanese seafood despite an agreement that both countries reached to resume import procedures, according to the Global Times, which is affiliated with the Chinese Communist Party’s official newspaper.

In the online edition, the newspaper’s editorial stated on Thursday that “China has suspended Japanese seafood imports,” and called for Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi to retract remarks she made at the Diet regarding a Taiwan contingency.

The Japanese government plans to call for the procedures to be resumed at an early time.

The editorial said that Takaichi’s “erroneous remarks on the Taiwan question” have “sparked outrage and condemnation among the Chinese people.”

It went on to explain that China had suspended imports of Japanese seafood because “the Japanese side has not yet delivered the technical materials it promised” and added, “this is only a signal.”

In May, China and Japan agreed on procedures to resume imports from the 37 prefectures that had been halted following the release of treated water into the ocean from the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant operated by Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc.

In the first batch of imports, frozen scallops from Hokkaido and salted sea cucumbers from Aomori Prefecture were shipped earlier this month, with some arriving at their destination. However, distribution has been halted because the Chinese side has demanded additional safety checks concerning radioactive substances.

A spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Affairs Ministry claimed at a press conference on Wednesday that Japan has not submitted the promised technical documents.

The spokesperson said: “[The prime minister’s reply] has provoked strong anger among the Chinese people. Given the current situation, there would be no market even if Japanese marine products were exported to China.”

Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said at a press conference on the same day: “I will refrain from disclosing the details of the exchanges with China one by one. We remain committed to facilitating the smooth flow of exports.”

At a meeting of diplomatic authorities at the director general level held in Beijing on Tuesday, the Japanese side explained that the prime minister’s reply is consistent with the government’s long-standing position on Taiwan. However, China did not abandon its demand for a retraction.

On Wednesday, a senior Foreign Ministry official said Japan plans to speed up consideration of possible responses, stating that there is a risk of China continuing to take retaliatory measures in stages.