Japan Foreign Ministry Official to Visit Beijing for Talks on Takaichi’s Taiwan Remark

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping ahead of bilateral talks on Oct. 31.

Masaaki Kanai, director general of the Foreign Ministry’s Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau, headed to Beijing on Monday for talks with his Chinese counterpart over Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s recent remark about Taiwan.

Kanai is scheduled to meet with Liu Jinsong, director general of the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Asian Affairs Department, on Tuesday. The two are expected to discuss Takaichi’s remark during a recent Diet deliberation in which she said a Taiwan contingency could constitute a survival-threatening situation for Japan.

Amid a deepening rift in Japan-China relations, Tokyo hopes to calm the situation through diplomatic consultations with Beijing.

In response to China’s demand that Takaichi retract her remarks, Kanai is expected to seek Beijing’s understanding by explaining that her comments do not contradict the Japanese government’s established stance on the matter.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry has also issued an advisory urging Chinese nationals to refrain from traveling to Japan for the time being. Kanai will also ask Beijing to take appropriate measures regarding the move.

In connection with Takaichi’s remarks, Chinese Consul General in Osaka Xue Jian said in a post on X, “There would be no choice but to cut off that filthy head without a moment’s hesitation.” Kanai is expected to lodge a protest over the post.

China’s education ministry on Sunday issued a warning urging Chinese nationals planning to study in Japan to carefully consider such arrangements. Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said Monday that the Japanese government, in response, has called for an appropriate response from China.

“The announcement, intended to stifle people-to-people exchanges between Japan and China, is incompatible with the overall direction of promoting a mutually beneficial relationship based on common strategic interests confirmed between the leaders of the two countries,” Kihara said at a press conference on Monday morning.

“We will continue to closely monitor the development of the situation, including how China’s actions will affect the situation, and take appropriate measures,” he added.