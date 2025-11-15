China Urges Citizens to Refrain from Visiting Japan, Citing Surge of Crimes Against Chinese

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

From left, the Japanese national flag, the Chinese national flag

BEIJING — China’s Foreign Affairs Ministry has issued a travel advisory urging citizens to refrain from visiting Japan, claiming that crimes against Chinese nationals are increasing in Japan, the state-run Xinhua News Agency reported on Friday.

With Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s remarks in the Diet concerning the Taiwan issue and Japan’s “survival-threatening situation” in mind, the advisory said the atmosphere for people-to-people exchanges between Japan and China is severely damaged and poses significant risks to the personal safety and lives of Chinese citizens in Japan.

The advisory was posted on the ministry’s official WeChat account. It said: “Since the beginning of this year, Japan has experienced persistent social unrest, with a surge of criminal incidents targeting Chinese citizens.”

China’s state-sponsored media has extensively reported Takaichi’s remarks. The travel advisory is regarded as part of Beijing’s pressure tactics to influence public opnion in Japan.