China Summons Japanese Ambassador, Demands Takaichi Retract Remarks on Taiwan Contingency

BEIJING – The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Friday said that Vice Minister Sun Weidong summoned Japanese Ambassador to China Kenji Kanasugi on Thursday and demanded that Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi retract her remarks regarding a Taiwan contingency.

Sun protested to Kanasugi, saying the prime minister’s remarks “would destroy the political foundation of China-Japan relations and deeply hurt the feelings of the Chinese people.”

According to the Japanese Embassy in China, Kanasugi explained Japan’s position. Kanasugi also strongly protested a social media post by China’s Consul General in Osaka Xue Jian and called for appropriate action. Xue quoted an article reporting Takaichi’s remark and posted, “There would be no choice but to cut off that filthy head without a moment’s hesitation.”