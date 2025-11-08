South Korean Military Band Backs Out of Japan’s Self-Defense Forces Festival to Be Held in Tokyo
14:36 JST, November 8, 2025
The South Korean military band will not participate in the Japan Self-Defense Forces Marching Festival in Tokyo this week, according to sources at Japan’s Defense Ministry.
The decision was reportedly influenced by the suspension of refueling support at an SDF base for South Korean military aircraft.
Japan suspended the refueling support, which had been scheduled for early this month, after learning aircraft, expected to arrive at the SDF base, had flown around Takeshima islets, under the effective control of South Korea, in Shimane Prefecture.
The participation of the South Korean military band was planned as part of efforts to promote exchanges between the two countries’ defense officials. The plan was agreed upon during the Japan-South Korea defense ministers’ meeting in September.
If realized, it would have been the first time in 10 years for the South Korean military band to take part in the event, which was expected to improve defense cooperation between the countries.
"World" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
South Korea to Hold Its Own Sado Island Gold Mines Memorial Service in November
-
Japan’s PM Takaichi Turns on the Charm to Dispel South Korean Concerns
-
Philippines, UAE Said to Have Applied to Join CPTPP Trade Agreement
-
Trump to Families of Abduction Victims: ‘We Will Do Everything within Our Power’
-
Asia Inside Review: Struggle to Regain Myanmar’s Democracy Supported by People’s ‘Patriotism’
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Bank of Japan Chief Signals Need for More Data in Deciding October Move
-
Foreign Visitors to Japan Hit 30 Million at Record Pace, with Spending Also Climbing
-
Japan Markets Brace for More Political Uncertainty Following News of Komeito Ending Coalition with LDP
-
Japan Mobility Show to Feature Diverse Lineup from Classic Cars to Future of Mobility
-
Adults, Foreign Visitors Help Japanese Toy Market Expand, Hit ¥1 Tril. for 2 Consecutive Years