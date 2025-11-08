Hot word :

South Korean Military Band Backs Out of Japan’s Self-Defense Forces Festival to Be Held in Tokyo

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The Defense Ministry head office in Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo

The Yomiuri Shimbun

14:36 JST, November 8, 2025

The South Korean military band will not participate in the Japan Self-Defense Forces Marching Festival in Tokyo this week, according to sources at Japan’s Defense Ministry.

The decision was reportedly influenced by the suspension of refueling support at an SDF base for South Korean military aircraft.

Japan suspended the refueling support, which had been scheduled for early this month, after learning aircraft, expected to arrive at the SDF base, had flown around Takeshima islets, under the effective control of South Korea, in Shimane Prefecture.

The participation of the South Korean military band was planned as part of efforts to promote exchanges between the two countries’ defense officials. The plan was agreed upon during the Japan-South Korea defense ministers’ meeting in September.

If realized, it would have been the first time in 10 years for the South Korean military band to take part in the event, which was expected to improve defense cooperation between the countries.

