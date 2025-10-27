U.S. Fighter Jet, Military Helicopter Crash into South China Sea while Conducting ‘Normal Duties’
12:52 JST, October 27, 2025
The U.S. Pacific Fleet on Monday said that one of its fighter jets, an FA18 Super Hornet, and a MH-60R Sea Hawk military helicopter crashed into the South China Sea on Sunday afternoon. A total of 5 personnel on board of both aircraft were rescued without serious injuries.
The two aircraft were conducting “normal duties” from the USS Nimitz, a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, according to the fleet. The U.S. Navy is investigating the possible causes.
