U.S. Fighter Jet, Military Helicopter Crash into South China Sea while Conducting ‘Normal Duties’





The U.S. Pacific Fleet on Monday said that one of its fighter jets, an FA18 Super Hornet, and a MH-60R Sea Hawk military helicopter crashed into the South China Sea on Sunday afternoon. A total of 5 personnel on board of both aircraft were rescued without serious injuries.

The two aircraft were conducting “normal duties” from the USS Nimitz, a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, according to the fleet. The U.S. Navy is investigating the possible causes.