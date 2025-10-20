South Korea to Hold Its Own Sado Island Gold Mines Memorial Service in November
20:00 JST, October 20, 2025
SEOUL ― South Korean Ambassador to Japan Lee Hyuk said at the National Assembly on Saturday that South Korea plans to tour the Sado Island Gold Mines and hold its own memorial ceremony there in Sado, Niigata Prefecture, in November, according to South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency.
“We will likely visit Sado around Nov. 24,” he said.
The South Korean government had previously decided to skip the memorial service held in Sado by Japan in September, citing a lack of common ground with Japan over the content of the memorial address. It had indicated its intention to hold its own separate memorial service.
