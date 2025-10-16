Chinese Cargo Ship Travels to U.K. via Arctic Sea in 1st, as Beijing Looks to Lower Shipping Costs

The Yomiuri Shimbun



BEIJING — A Chinese cargo ship arrived at a British port on Monday using an Arctic Sea route for the first time, China’s state-run Xinhua News Agency reported on Tuesday.

The new route cuts the time needed to travel to Europe by more than half compared to the conventional “southern route” via Egypt’s Suez Canal. It also reduces the odds of being entangled in conflict, which can occur when passing through the Middle East and other regions. China is expected to further develop the Arctic Sea route, working closely with Russia, with which it shares a close relationship.

The cargo ship departed from the port in Ningbo in China’s coastal Zhejiang Province on Sept. 23, carrying about 4,000 containers loaded with solar power components, lithium-ion batteries and other goods, according to Xinhua and other sources. It was originally scheduled to arrive in Britain in 18 days, but it was delayed by two days due to severe weather off Norway.

When ships pass from China to Europe via the southern route, they take more than 40 days to make the voyage, which totals about 21,000 kilometers. The China Railway Express, an international freight train service connecting China and Europe, takes over 25 days. The Arctic Sea route, spanning about 13,000 kilometers, shrinks that transit time.

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s administration is working to develop the Arctic Sea route as the “Ice Silk Road” within its project to build a massive economic zone, known as the Belt and Road Initiative. It is aiming to bring down shipping costs and boost trade with European countries.

Instability in the Middle East and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have impacted Chinese companies using the southern sea route and the China Railway Express, causing increased shipping costs and export delays. This apparently is one reason China took a greater interest in the Arctic Sea route.