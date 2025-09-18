ROK Special Counsel Seek Arrest Warrant for Unification Church Leader over Alleged Bribery

Reuters

Unification Church leader Han Hak-ja

SEOUL — A South Korean special counsel team on Thursday sought a warrant to arrest Unification Church leader Han Hak-ja on charges including bribery, Yonhap News Agency reported. The Seoul Central District Court is expected to decide whether the warrant will be issued.

According to the agency, the team suspects Han, leader of the Unification Church, officially known as the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, colluded with a former church official in 2022 to hand 100 million won ($72,400) to then President Yoon Suk Yeol’s close aide lawmaker Kweon Seong-dong in exchange for his help in gaining favors for the church. Han is also suspected of involvement in gifting a luxury items like necklace to Yoon’s wife, Kim Keon Hee, while requesting favors the same year.

Han had voluntarily appeared for questioning on Wednesday.