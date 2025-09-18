ROK Special Counsel Seek Arrest Warrant for Unification Church Leader over Alleged Bribery
17:41 JST, September 18, 2025
SEOUL — A South Korean special counsel team on Thursday sought a warrant to arrest Unification Church leader Han Hak-ja on charges including bribery, Yonhap News Agency reported. The Seoul Central District Court is expected to decide whether the warrant will be issued.
According to the agency, the team suspects Han, leader of the Unification Church, officially known as the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, colluded with a former church official in 2022 to hand 100 million won ($72,400) to then President Yoon Suk Yeol’s close aide lawmaker Kweon Seong-dong in exchange for his help in gaining favors for the church. Han is also suspected of involvement in gifting a luxury items like necklace to Yoon’s wife, Kim Keon Hee, while requesting favors the same year.
Han had voluntarily appeared for questioning on Wednesday.
"World" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
S. Korea’s Lee Eager to Enhance Ties with Japan More
-
Taiwan to Fully Lift Import Restrictions on Japanese Foods for First Time Since 2011 Fukushima Nuclear Accident
-
7,500 Buildings in Alexandria, Egypt, at Risk of Collapse Likely Due to Global Warming; International Countermeasures Becoming Urgent
-
S. Korean Lee Heads for U.S. to Meet Trump, Wrapping Up Trip to Japan
-
Modi Says India Will Work More Closely with Japan on Defense, in Interview with Yomiuri Shimbun
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan’s Core Inflation Slows in July, Stays above BOJ Target
-
Japan’s Seafood Exports Still Hurting in Wake of Fukushima Incident, but Hopes Rising for Chinese Market
-
Japan in Prime Spot for Total Lunar Eclipse Early Monday Morning, 1st Visible from Country in Almost 3 Years
-
Japan, India Aim for More Than 500,000 People-to People Exchanges over Next 5 Years
-
S. Korea’s Lee Eager to Enhance Ties with Japan More