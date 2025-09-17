Taiwan, China Clashed at Japan Envoy’s Residence in Denmark

REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Chinese and Taiwanese flags are seen in this illustration, August 6, 2022.

Taipei, Sept. 16 (Jiji Press)—Guests from China and Taiwan have reportedly clashed at a reception at the Japanese ambassador’s official residence in Denmark.

During the reception celebrating the Japanese Emperor’s birthday in February, Chinese Ambassador Wang Xuefeng demanded that Robin Cheng, Taiwan’s representative in Denmark, and his wife be removed from the venue, according to Taiwan’s foreign ministry spokesman, Hsiao Kuang-wei, at a press conference on Tuesday.

After the Japanese side rejected the demand, the Chinese ambassador left the room indignantly, waving a finger at Cheng and expressing his dissatisfaction. The Taiwanese spokesman condemned this act as a despicable attempt to stifle interactions between Taiwan and other countries.

The incident reflects the arrogant attitude of China’s “wolf warrior” diplomacy, Hsiao argued.

About 200 people attended the Feb. 26 reception hosted by Japanese Ambassador Hideki Uyama, according to the Japanese Embassy in Denmark.