S. Korea’s Lee Eager to Enhance Ties with Japan More

Reuters

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung speaks at a press conference to mark the first 100 days of his presidency on Thursday.

SEOUL (Jiji Press) — South Korean President Lee Jae-myung on Thursday showed his eagerness to further strengthen bilateral ties with Japan after the upcoming leadership change there.

The two East Asian neighbors can work together on many fronts, including the economy and private-sector exchanges, despite differences in positions over history and territorial issues, Lee told a press conference to mark the first 100 days of his presidency.

A new framework of bilateral cooperation is needed in the field of economy, he said, apparently bearing in mind his country’s interest in joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership for free trade, led by Tokyo.

Lee met with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba in late August during his first visit to Japan since taking office. They agreed to develop the bilateral relationship in a future-oriented way.

Regarding Ishiba’s recent announcement of his decision to resign, the president stressed that it does not matter who is Japan’s prime minister or South Korea’s president when it comes to the bilateral relationship.

Meanwhile, he said he agrees with a view that the bilateral ties may backslide after Ishiba’s resignation. In South Korea, Ishiba is viewed as moderate on history issues and friendly to the country.

Lee referred to a memorial service to be held Saturday for laborers at the Sado Island gold mines, a UNESCO World Heritage site, in Niigata Prefecture, central Japan, where Koreans labored in wartime.

The South Korean side will not attend the event as it has difficulty reaching an understanding with Japan over the matter, he said. But he expressed a wish to continue dialogue with Tokyo.

Another major topic in the press conference was the recent U.S. detention of more than 300 South Korean workers at South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Co.’s plant under construction in the U.S. state of Georgia.

Companies investing in the United States get concerned if they encounter disadvantages and difficulties in building factories there, Lee said, warning that the incident may heavily affect future direct investments in the United States.