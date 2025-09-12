S. Korea’s Lee Eager to Enhance Ties with Japan More
11:27 JST, September 12, 2025
SEOUL (Jiji Press) — South Korean President Lee Jae-myung on Thursday showed his eagerness to further strengthen bilateral ties with Japan after the upcoming leadership change there.
The two East Asian neighbors can work together on many fronts, including the economy and private-sector exchanges, despite differences in positions over history and territorial issues, Lee told a press conference to mark the first 100 days of his presidency.
A new framework of bilateral cooperation is needed in the field of economy, he said, apparently bearing in mind his country’s interest in joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership for free trade, led by Tokyo.
Lee met with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba in late August during his first visit to Japan since taking office. They agreed to develop the bilateral relationship in a future-oriented way.
Regarding Ishiba’s recent announcement of his decision to resign, the president stressed that it does not matter who is Japan’s prime minister or South Korea’s president when it comes to the bilateral relationship.
Meanwhile, he said he agrees with a view that the bilateral ties may backslide after Ishiba’s resignation. In South Korea, Ishiba is viewed as moderate on history issues and friendly to the country.
Lee referred to a memorial service to be held Saturday for laborers at the Sado Island gold mines, a UNESCO World Heritage site, in Niigata Prefecture, central Japan, where Koreans labored in wartime.
The South Korean side will not attend the event as it has difficulty reaching an understanding with Japan over the matter, he said. But he expressed a wish to continue dialogue with Tokyo.
Another major topic in the press conference was the recent U.S. detention of more than 300 South Korean workers at South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Co.’s plant under construction in the U.S. state of Georgia.
Companies investing in the United States get concerned if they encounter disadvantages and difficulties in building factories there, Lee said, warning that the incident may heavily affect future direct investments in the United States.
"World" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
China Announces Birth-Rate Boosting Measures Including Free Pre-School Education, Some Say More Needs to be Done
-
Taiwan to Fully Lift Import Restrictions on Japanese Foods for First Time Since 2011 Fukushima Nuclear Accident
-
7,500 Buildings in Alexandria, Egypt, at Risk of Collapse Likely Due to Global Warming; International Countermeasures Becoming Urgent
-
S. Korean Lee Heads for U.S. to Meet Trump, Wrapping Up Trip to Japan
-
Modi Says India Will Work More Closely with Japan on Defense, in Interview with Yomiuri Shimbun
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Two Firefighters Die Battling Fire at Building in Osaka’s Minami District (Update 2)
-
China Announces Birth-Rate Boosting Measures Including Free Pre-School Education, Some Say More Needs to be Done
-
Japan in Prime Spot for Total Lunar Eclipse Early Monday Morning, 1st Visible from Country in Almost 3 Years
-
Japan, India Aim for More Than 500,000 People-to People Exchanges over Next 5 Years
-
Taiwan to Fully Lift Import Restrictions on Japanese Foods for First Time Since 2011 Fukushima Nuclear Accident