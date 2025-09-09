Outgoing Indian Ambassador to Japan Expects Bilateral Ties to Expand Further, Views Country as a Reliable Partner

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Indian Ambassador to Japan Sibi George

Indian Ambassador to Japan Sibi George expressed his expectations for the future of Japan-India relations in an interview with The Yomiuri Shimbun on Monday.

He is scheduled to leave Japan on Wednesday and will assume a post at the Indian foreign ministry related to Europe and the United Nations.

In the interview, which took place in Tokyo, George emphasized the achievements of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Japan at the end of last month, saying that the two countries could further strengthen their relationship, which they have been doing “brick by brick.”

During Modi’s visit, Japan and India formulated a “joint vision” outlining the direction of bilateral cooperation for the next decade. George said that the bilateral ties had been strengthened in multiple fields, including economic and defense, and said that this would lead to “a new high level of partnership.”

The ambassador assumed his post in 2022 and has “visited all the 47 prefectures.” His focus has been on promoting business exchanges between regional areas of Japan and India. Referring to India’s goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047, he stressed the importance of further strengthening ties and said: “Japan is a reliable, steadfast partner. So let us grow together again a win-win partnership.”