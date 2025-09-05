South Korea to Not Attend Japan’s Memorial Ceremony for Miners of Historic Gold Mine for 2nd Consecutive Year
13:56 JST, September 5, 2025
SEOUL — South Korea told Japan on Thursday it will not attend the Sept. 13 memorial ceremony for the miners who worked in the Sado Island Gold Mines in Sado, Niigata Prefecture, according to sources close to the South Korean government.
South Korea will not attend the ceremony for the now-defunct mines, which were designated as a UNESCO World Heritage site in 2024, for the second year in a row.
The ceremony commemorates all the miners who worked in the mine, including those from the Korean Peninsula.
According to the sources, the South Korean government demanded that the mourning message at the ceremony properly put into words that the miners from the peninsula “were brought to the mine against their will and forced to work.” However, an agreement with Japan could not be reached.
The South Korean side did not attend the ceremony in November last year and held its own ceremony instead. The South Korean side said it will hold its own ceremony on the island again this autumn.
“We have been in close communication with the South Korean government, but I am not in a position to talk about the South Korean side’s decision, so I would like to refrain from making any comments,” said Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi at a press conference on Thursday.
"World" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
China Announces Birth-Rate Boosting Measures Including Free Pre-School Education, Some Say More Needs to be Done
-
Over 200 Kindergarteners Poisoned from Meals Containing Lead in China; Levels of Lead Were 2,000 Times Higher Than Govt Limits
-
S. Korean Lee Heads for U.S. to Meet Trump, Wrapping Up Trip to Japan
-
Taiwan to Fully Lift Import Restrictions on Japanese Foods for First Time Since 2011 Fukushima Nuclear Accident
-
7,500 Buildings in Alexandria, Egypt, at Risk of Collapse Likely Due to Global Warming; International Countermeasures Becoming Urgent
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani and Agent Accused of Sabotaging $240m Hawaii Real Estate Project
-
Two Firefighters Die Battling Fire at Building in Osaka’s Minami District (Update 2)
-
2025 Expo Osaka: 30,000 Visitors Left Behind at Venue; Osaka Metro Apologizes at Press Conference
-
China Announces Birth-Rate Boosting Measures Including Free Pre-School Education, Some Say More Needs to be Done
-
Japan’s Dark Fantasy Manga ‘Tougen Anki’ Adapted into Anime; Descendants of ‘Momotaro,’ Demons Clash in Evil vs. Evil Story