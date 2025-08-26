South Korean’s Lee ‘Prepared’ for Criticism of Agreement, Says Unresolved Historical Issues Must Not Block Cooperation

The Yomiuri Shimbun

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, left, shakes hands with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba after a joint press conference at the Prime Minister’s Office in Tokyo on Saturday.

SEOUL — South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, who is now visiting the United States, said he was “prepared” for criticism in South Korea over the omission of specific historical issues from the document agreed upon at the recent Japan-South Korea summit.

Lee made the comment on Sunday as he answered questions from South Korean media on his flight from Japan to the United States. It was reported Monday by the Yonhap News Agency.

A statement criticizing the summit as “one in which historical justice was overshadowed under the guise of pragmatic foreign policy” was issued Sunday by the Korean Council for Justice and Remembrance for the Issues of Military Sexual Slavery by Japan, a group supporting former so-called comfort women. This group was previously known as the Korean Council for the Women Drafted for Military Sexual Slavery by Japan.

Lee said he had previously stated that historical and territorial issues between Japan and South Korea should be corrected, but added that “just because they are not resolved, there is no need to abandon economic and security cooperation or cooperation between the peoples of the two countries.” He thereby stressed the importance of his pragmatic foreign policy that emphasizes South Korean national interests.

“It would be best if they were completely resolved to a satisfactory level, but such a thing does not exist in the world because there is always the other party involved,” Lee said.

“If understanding broadens further and more consideration is given, much more positive measures regarding historical issues will be possible,” the president said. “If given a little time, tangible results can be achieved on historical and territorial issues.”