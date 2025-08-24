S. Korean Lee Heads for U.S. to Meet Trump, Wrapping Up Trip to Japan
The Yomiuri Shimbun
18:06 JST, August 24, 2025
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung left Haneda Airport for the United States on Sunday, wrapping up a two-day trip to Japan.
Lee will meet with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington on Monday EST for their first summit.
