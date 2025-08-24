Hot word :

S. Korean Lee Heads for U.S. to Meet Trump, Wrapping Up Trip to Japan

The Yomiuri Shimbun
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung waves from a ramp at Haneda Airport on Sunday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

18:06 JST, August 24, 2025

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung left Haneda Airport for the United States on Sunday, wrapping up a two-day trip to Japan.

Lee will meet with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington on Monday EST for their first summit.

