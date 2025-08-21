Tokugawa Ieyasu Offers Lesson for Modern Politics, Says Lee Ahead of His 1st Presidential Visit to Japan

The Yomiuri Shimbun

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung speaks during an exclusive interview with The Yomiuri Shimbun in Seoul on Tuesday.

SEOUL — South Korean President Lee Jae Myung described Japanese people as “cheerful, modest and hardworking” in an exclusive interview with the Yomiuri Shimbun.

Lee is known for having made harsh remarks about Japan in the past. In fact, he said, “there were times when I did not have a good impression of Japan.” However, during a visit here when he was a lawyer, he was struck by people’s cheery expressions, humble attitudes, modesty and diligence, as well as by the picturesque landscapes. “It completely changed my perspective and reversed my previous image of Japan,” he said.

Lee has traveled to Japan several times, visiting such places as Hakone in Kanagawa Prefecture, but his visit on Saturday and Sunday will be his first to central Tokyo.

Lee also said that spending several years reading a book about Tokugawa Ieyasu, the first shogun of the Tokugawa shogunate in the Edo period (1603-1867) , left a strong impression on him.

Touching on how a long period of peace followed the turmoil of the Sengoku period (mid 15th century to late 16th century), he said, “My understanding of Japan deepened.”

“I have come to respect Tokugawa Ieyasu’s patience. There are many lessons there that can be applied in the political world,” Lee added.

He stressed that “there is much to learn from Japanese culture, which values respecting others and contributing to the community.”

He expressed a hope of deepening Japan-South Korea relations through expanded cultural exchange, saying, “If cultural exchange becomes more active and we can understand each other, it will lead to beneficial results.”