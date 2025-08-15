South Korea President Calls for Ties with Japan in Speech Marking Anniversary of Country’s Liberation from Japanese Rule
13:19 JST, August 15, 2025
SEOUL — South Korean President Lee Jae Myung expressed his desire to deepen ties with Japan in a speech at a ceremony in Seoul marking the anniversary of the country’s liberation from Japanese rule.
“Guided by the principle of pragmatic, national interest-focused diplomacy, we will seek forward-looking, mutually beneficial cooperation with Japan while holding frequent meetings and frank dialogue through shuttle diplomacy,” Lee said.
For the first time since becoming president, Lee is set to visit Japan on Aug. 23-24 and meet with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.
Regarding historical issues between the two countries, Lee said, “I hope that the Japanese government will squarely face up to our painful history and strive to maintain trust between the two countries.”
As for North Korea, Lee emphasized the importance of restoring trust to ease tensions, expressing hope that Pyongyang will reciprocate Seoul’s efforts.
