Japanese Attacked in Suzhou, China, Again
20:02 JST, August 1, 2025
Shanghai, Aug. 1 (Jiji Press)—A Japanese national was attacked and injured in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province, eastern China, on Thursday, officials at the Japanese Consulate-General in Shanghai said Friday.
The person was hit with what appeared to be a rock inside a subway station, and was later treated at a hospital, the officials said.
According to Japan-China diplomatic sources, the victim was a woman and with a child at the time. Local authorities are investigating the case, aiming to apprehend the attacker.
In the same city, a Japanese woman and her child were attacked by a knife-wielding man in June 2024 while waiting for a school bus to a Japanese school.. They were injured, and a Chinese woman who was a guide on the bus was killed.
Thursday’s incident occurred at a time when anti-Japanese sentiment is seen as rising in China, fueled by recent films and dramas themed on the past war against Japan.
To celebrate the 80th anniversary of China’s victory in the war, a military parade is scheduled to be held in Beijing in September.
"World" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
South Korean Prosecutor’s Team Raids Unification Church HQ Over Yoon’s Wife; Group Denies Organizational Involvement
-
Canada and Japan: Partners in a Dangerous Time
-
Japan to Strengthen Economic Cooperation with ASEAN: Iwaya
-
South Korea’s Former President Questioned over Treason Accusation; Yoon Accused of Sending Drone in to North Korea to Provoke Clash
-
MAGA Leader Steve Bannon Says ‘1st Island Chain’ Set by China Is Major Strategic Focus for U.S., in Interview
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Lawson to Offer Car Camping Service at Select Stores; 6 Chiba Stores to Offer Service from Monday
-
Japan Real Wages Fall for 5th Month in May
-
3 Japan Firms OK’d to Export Seafood to China; 1st Reregistration Since Release of Treated Water from Fukushima N-Plant
-
Japan’s Exports to U.S. Drop for 3rd Straight Month in June
-
Govt Mandates Collecting, Recycling of Some Devices with Lithium-Ion Batteries Amid Fire Concerns