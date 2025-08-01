Japanese Attacked in Suzhou, China, Again

Yomiuri Shimbun file photos

From left, the Japanese national flag, the Chinese national flag

Shanghai, Aug. 1 (Jiji Press)—A Japanese national was attacked and injured in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province, eastern China, on Thursday, officials at the Japanese Consulate-General in Shanghai said Friday.

The person was hit with what appeared to be a rock inside a subway station, and was later treated at a hospital, the officials said.

According to Japan-China diplomatic sources, the victim was a woman and with a child at the time. Local authorities are investigating the case, aiming to apprehend the attacker.

In the same city, a Japanese woman and her child were attacked by a knife-wielding man in June 2024 while waiting for a school bus to a Japanese school.. They were injured, and a Chinese woman who was a guide on the bus was killed.

Thursday’s incident occurred at a time when anti-Japanese sentiment is seen as rising in China, fueled by recent films and dramas themed on the past war against Japan.

To celebrate the 80th anniversary of China’s victory in the war, a military parade is scheduled to be held in Beijing in September.