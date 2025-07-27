Taiwan Foreign Minister Lin Chia-Lung Makes Rare Visit to Japan; China Lodges Protest
14:10 JST, July 27, 2025
TAIPEI/BEIJING — Taiwan Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung made a rare trip to Japan, where his stops include a visit to the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo, Taiwan’s Central News Agency reported Friday.
With Japan and Taiwan not having official diplomatic relations, it is extremely unusual that the foreign minister’s visit to Japan would be made public, and China quickly responded with an objection.
The Chinese Foreign Ministry announced that Liu Jinsong, director general of its Department of Asian Affairs, had lodged a protest regarding Lin’s visit with Akira Yokochi, chief minister of the Japanese Embassy in Beijing.
Taiwan’s foreign ministry claimed that Lin’s visit to Japan is being done in a private capacity.
According to the Taiwan news agency, Lin first paid a call on the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in Japan, which is Taiwan’s contact point with Japan.
In a posting on Facebook, lawmaker Keiji Furuya said that he met with Lin, along with Sanae Takaichi, a former minister for economic security, among others.
Furuya is a Liberal Democratic Party member of the House of Representatives who is chairman of the Japan-ROC Diet Members’ Consultative Council, a suprapartisan league of lawmakers for friendly ties with Taiwan.
According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Liu criticized Japan’s handling of Lin’s visit. Liu told Yokochi that the Japanese government “tolerated the visit under the guise of a so-called ‘private person,’ and provided a stage for anti-China political activities aimed at dividing China.”
The Japanese Embassy in Beijing said that Yokochi provided an explanation of the Japanese government’s stance regarding Taiwan.
"World" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
South Korean Prosecutor’s Team Raids Unification Church HQ Over Yoon’s Wife; Group Denies Organizational Involvement
-
Canada and Japan: Partners in a Dangerous Time
-
Japan to Strengthen Economic Cooperation with ASEAN: Iwaya
-
South Korea’s Former President Questioned over Treason Accusation; Yoon Accused of Sending Drone in to North Korea to Provoke Clash
-
New South Korean President Lee Eager for Early Japan Visit; Says His Govt will Cooperate on North Korea Abduction Issue
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Govt Announces Roadside Land Prices Across Japan Rose 2.7% on Average in 2025; 4th Straight Year of Increases
-
Trump Complains about Japan’s Rice Policy
-
New Banknotes Account for Only 30% of All Bills in Circulation; Increased Use of Cashless Payments Seen as Cause of Slow Adoption Rate
-
Japan Real Wages Fall for 5th Month in May
-
Govt Mandates Collecting, Recycling of Some Devices with Lithium-Ion Batteries Amid Fire Concerns