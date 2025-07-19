South Korean Prosecutor’s Team Raids Unification Church HQ Over Yoon’s Wife; Group Denies Organizational Involvement
14:40 JST, July 19, 2025
SEOUL — A South Korean special prosecutor’s team raided the headquarters of the Unification Church, formally called the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, in Gapyeong, a city near Seoul, on Friday. The raid was conducted in connection with corruption allegations surrounding Kim Keon Hee, the wife of former President Yoon Suk Yeol.
The special prosecutor is investigating the former first lady for allegedly accepting a luxury brand name bag, given to her by a former senior church official through a political broker in 2022, in exchange for asking Yoon’s side to make it easier for the group to run its business in Cambodia.
According to Yonhap News and other media outlets, the Unification Church denied any organizational involvement in the allegation during questioning by investigators before the investigation was transferred to the special prosecutor’s team.
However, the former senior church official said the organization’s leader Han Hak-ja approved it.
