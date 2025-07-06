South Korea’s Former President Questioned over Treason Accusation; Yoon Accused of Sending Drone in to North Korea to Provoke Clash

Reuters file photo

South Korea’s former President Yoon Suk Yeol arrives at Seoul High Prosecutor’s Office to attend questioning after being summoned as part of a probe by a special prosecutor into his botched attempt to declare martial law in Seoul on June 28.

SEOUL – Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was questioned on Saturday over an attempt to provoke an attack by North Korea and other matters, South Korean media reported.

Yoon, who is being investigated after declaring martial law in December, was questioned by special prosecutors over accusations of treason for attempting to cause a clash by sending a drone into North Korea, according to the online edition of the South Korean newspaper Hankyoreh.

Yoon was also questioned over allegations that he ordered the presidential security service to obstruct the execution of a warrant when Yoon was about to be arrested by investigative authorities in January.

This is Yoon’s second time being questioned by prosecutors after he was interviewed on June 28. He is currently on trial for masterminding a rebellion, which carries the death penalty, as does charges of treason.

North Korea announced in October that South Korean drones had flown into Pyongyang and dropped leaflets.