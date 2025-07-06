South Korea’s Former President Questioned over Treason Accusation; Yoon Accused of Sending Drone in to North Korea to Provoke Clash
12:59 JST, July 6, 2025
SEOUL – Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was questioned on Saturday over an attempt to provoke an attack by North Korea and other matters, South Korean media reported.
Yoon, who is being investigated after declaring martial law in December, was questioned by special prosecutors over accusations of treason for attempting to cause a clash by sending a drone into North Korea, according to the online edition of the South Korean newspaper Hankyoreh.
Yoon was also questioned over allegations that he ordered the presidential security service to obstruct the execution of a warrant when Yoon was about to be arrested by investigative authorities in January.
This is Yoon’s second time being questioned by prosecutors after he was interviewed on June 28. He is currently on trial for masterminding a rebellion, which carries the death penalty, as does charges of treason.
North Korea announced in October that South Korean drones had flown into Pyongyang and dropped leaflets.
"World" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Vietnam, Thailand Aim to Grow Rice Exports to Japan
-
China Accepting Thousands of North Korean Workers, Sources Say; Move Believed to Be Aimed at Improving China-North Korea Ties
-
Lithuanian President: More Defense Spending Needed; Nauseda Stresses Need for Greater Cooperation
-
Crashed Air India Flight Made Round Trip Between Delhi, Haneda Earlier This Week
-
G7 to Agree on Road Map for Rare Earth Procurement; June Summit Will Feature Documents of Agreement, Forgo Leaders’ Statement to Avoid Inflaming Tensions
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan Eyes Hosting Major International Standards Conference in 2029; Govt Making Plans to Host IEC Event in Yokohama
-
Tariff-Free Rice to Be Auctioned Off 3 Months Early, as Japan Seeks to Tame High Prices for the Staple
-
Agriculture Minister Considers Review of Japan’s Rice Harvest Statistics (UPDATE 1)
-
Japan’s Average Rice Price Falls for 2nd Straight Week
-
Over 300 Earthquakes Rumble in Sea Off Japan’s Kagoshima Pref. Islands, Putting Residents on Alert