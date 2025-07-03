Hot word :

Home>World>Asia-Pacific

New South Korean President Lee Eager for Early Japan Visit; Says His Govt will Cooperate on North Korea Abduction Issue

Kim Min-Hee/Pool via REUTERS
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung delivers a speech during a press conference to mark his first 30 days in office at Yeongbingwan of Blue House on July 3, 2025 in Seoul, South Korea.

By Takashi Nakagawa / Yomiuri Shimbun Correspondent

17:51 JST, July 3, 2025

SEOUL — South Korean President Lee Jae-myung on Thursday expressed his desire for an early visit to Japan.

“I intend to visit Japan at an early date,” Lee said at a press conference. He will mark one month since taking office on Friday.

Regarding the issue of Japanese nationals abducted by North Korea, Lee said: “I understand that there is very high interest [in Japan] concerning this matter … If there is anything the South Korean government can do, we are willing to cooperate.”

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to Asia-Pacific Page

Asia-Pacific Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"World" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING