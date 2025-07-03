New South Korean President Lee Eager for Early Japan Visit; Says His Govt will Cooperate on North Korea Abduction Issue
17:51 JST, July 3, 2025
SEOUL — South Korean President Lee Jae-myung on Thursday expressed his desire for an early visit to Japan.
“I intend to visit Japan at an early date,” Lee said at a press conference. He will mark one month since taking office on Friday.
Regarding the issue of Japanese nationals abducted by North Korea, Lee said: “I understand that there is very high interest [in Japan] concerning this matter … If there is anything the South Korean government can do, we are willing to cooperate.”
