Crashed Air India Flight Made Round Trip Between Delhi, Haneda Earlier This Week
12:12 JST, June 13, 2025
An Air India flight that crashed in Ahmedabad on Thursday, a Boeing 787-8, had earlier made a round trip flight between Delhi and Haneda on June 9-10, according to a Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry source.
Air India Ltd. operates four round trip flights per week between Delhi and Haneda Airport and is scheduled to further increase the number of round trip flights to once per day from Sunday to meet the growing demand for travel between Japan and India.
Air India is a member of Star Alliance, an international airline alliance that includes All Nippon Airways Co. (ANA) and has been operating several codeshare routes with ANA since May 2024.
"World" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Former North Korean Agent Says Still Many Spies in South Korea Looking to Strain Relations with Japan
-
Japanese Firefighter Who Worked in Quake-Hit Myanmar Hopes Others Will Help in Intl Relief Efforts
-
Glass Stresses Need for U.S.-Japan Alliance to Invest, Innovate; Commends Japan for Taking Leading Role in Region
-
Head of Interim Bangladesh Govt Yunus: Election to Be Held Between Dec. 2025 and June 2026; Cotton, LNG Eyed as Bargaining Chips in Bangladesh-U.S. Trade Talks
-
Headaches and Cigarettes: Conviction of Pyongyang Spies Reveals Their Playbook of Codes, Signals
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Toyoda to Become Automobile Business Association of Japan Chairman; to Help Guide U.S. Tariff-Affected Industriessns
-
Advance Payments for 2025 Rice Foretell Rising Prices; Big Buyers Moving Early; Farmers Spurred to Grow More
-
Visitors to Japan Hit Single-Month Record High in April
-
Japanese Researchers Develop ‘Transparent Paper’ as Alternative to Plastics; New Material Is Biodegradable, Can Be Produced with Low Carbon Emissions
-
Japan to Introduce Car Fuel with Up to 10% Biofuels from Fiscal 2028; Limited Rollout Expected at Areas with Refineries