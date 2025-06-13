Hot word :

Home>World>Asia-Pacific

Crashed Air India Flight Made Round Trip Between Delhi, Haneda Earlier This Week

RYAN ZHANG/via Reuters
The Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner plane that crashed in Ahmedabad on Thursday, flies over Melbourne on December 29, 2024, in this handout picture.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:12 JST, June 13, 2025

An Air India flight that crashed in Ahmedabad on Thursday, a Boeing 787-8, had earlier made a round trip flight between Delhi and Haneda on June 9-10, according to a Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry source.

Air India Ltd. operates four round trip flights per week between Delhi and Haneda Airport and is scheduled to further increase the number of round trip flights to once per day from Sunday to meet the growing demand for travel between Japan and India.

Air India is a member of Star Alliance, an international airline alliance that includes All Nippon Airways Co. (ANA) and has been operating several codeshare routes with ANA since May 2024.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to Asia-Pacific Page

Asia-Pacific Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"World" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING