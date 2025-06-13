Crashed Air India Flight Made Round Trip Between Delhi, Haneda Earlier This Week

RYAN ZHANG/via Reuters

The Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner plane that crashed in Ahmedabad on Thursday, flies over Melbourne on December 29, 2024, in this handout picture.

An Air India flight that crashed in Ahmedabad on Thursday, a Boeing 787-8, had earlier made a round trip flight between Delhi and Haneda on June 9-10, according to a Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry source.

Air India Ltd. operates four round trip flights per week between Delhi and Haneda Airport and is scheduled to further increase the number of round trip flights to once per day from Sunday to meet the growing demand for travel between Japan and India.

Air India is a member of Star Alliance, an international airline alliance that includes All Nippon Airways Co. (ANA) and has been operating several codeshare routes with ANA since May 2024.