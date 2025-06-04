Liberal Candidate Lee Jae-myung Is Certain to Win South Korean Presidential Election
The Yomiuri Shimbun
0:08 JST, June 4, 2025
Some South Korean media outlets including public broadcaster KBS reported on Tuesday that Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung was certain to win the South Korean presidential election held on the day.
