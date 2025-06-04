Hot word :

Liberal Candidate Lee Jae-myung Is Certain to Win South Korean Presidential Election

AP
South Korea’s Democratic Party’s presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung, gestures during a presidential election campaign in Seoul on Monday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

0:08 JST, June 4, 2025

Some South Korean media outlets including public broadcaster KBS reported on Tuesday that Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung was certain to win the South Korean presidential election held on the day.

