ASEAN Nations Look to Reduce Reliance on China amid Tariff Negotiations with U.S.

Reuters file photo

Chinese President Xi Jinping waves as he arrives for a two-day state visit at Hanoi’s Noi Bai International Airport in Vietnam on April 14.

HANOI / BEIJING — With discontent with the United States mounting in Southeast Asia over tariffs, China has ramped up its efforts to lure countries in the region onto its side.

Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Vietnam, Malaysia and Cambodia in his first overseas travel this year.

Members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations have historically pursued economic development while taking a balanced approach to diplomacy, valuing relations with both the United States and China. However, in recent years, their economic and political ties with China have grown stronger, such as through Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative, which is aimed at creating a massive economic zone.

Notably, countries such as Malaysia and Indonesia decided last year to join the BRICS group, led by China and Russia.

The ASEAN nations are currently negotiating with U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration to avoid hefty reciprocal tariffs. To mitigate the risk of souring relations with the United States due to an excessive dependence on China, there appears to be a strategic aim of lessening this reliance by improving ties with Japan.

Vietnam, which Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba recently visited, is facing scrutiny from the United States, its largest trade partner, which views the country as a potential transit point for Chinese goods. Trump has even proposed a reciprocal tariff of 46% for Vietnam. Stronger collaboration with Japan and Japanese companies could allow Vietnam to lessen its reliance on China, potentially providing leverage in negotiations with the United States and increasing exports to Japan.

China is reportedly concerned that ASEAN members might make concessions to the United States in tariff talks, creating an unfavorable trade environment for Beijing. Consequently, China is expected to further boost its efforts to get Southeast Asian countries to side with Beijing.