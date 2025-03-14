Chinese Professor Missing in China Back to Japan
17:00 JST, March 14, 2025
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — A Chinese professor of Kobe Gakuin University in the western Japan prefecture of Hyogo returned to Japan in January, after going missing during his temporary stay in China, university officials said Friday.
It is not known whether Hu Shiyun, who went missing after entering China in summer 2023, had been detained by Chinese authorities.
According to the university, Hu’s family was unable to contact the professor after he returned temporarily to the country, but he came back to Japan on Jan. 24. He has not told the university side anything about why he went missing, but there is no problem with his health. The university has not decided whether he will give lectures in the term starting in April.
Born in Jiangsu Province in eastern China, Hu started working at the university in 2015, teaching classical Chinese literature.
Chinese President Xi Jinping’s administration has prioritized national security, strengthening surveillance activities on foreigners and Chinese citizens linked to foreign countries. In July 2023, the government enacted a revised antiespionage law to enlarge the definition of espionage, expanding concerns over arbitrary interpretations and application of the law due to its vague provisions.
"World" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Latin Countries Have No Choice but to Accept Deportees from U.S.; Fear Repatriations Will Lead to Greater Instability
-
Competition for ‘Non-Terrestrial’ Network Systems Intensifying in Japan; Docomo Aims to Commercialize High-Altitude Platform Systems by 2026
-
3 Years Of Aggression Against Ukraine: Ukraine’s ‘White Angels’ Push to Evacuate Residents from War’s Shifting Front Lines
-
North Korean Soldiers Struggle to Fight Drones, Says Ukrainian Military Commander in Interview with The Yomiuri Shimbun
-
Conflict with Russia Deeply Impacting Education in Ukraine; ‘Patriotic Education’ Aims to Boost Defense
JN ACCESS RANKING
- U.S. Tariffs on Imported Cars Could Affect Entire Japanese Economy; ‘Most Serious Threat’ is Targeting of Auto Industry
- Iwaya Asks Rubio to Exclude Japan from U.S. Reciprocal, Additional Tariffs; Japan, U.S. Discuss Tariffs in Meeting
- Snow Falls in Tokyo; Temperature in Tokyo Turns from Spring to Winter in 1 Day (UPDATE 1)
- Latin Countries Have No Choice but to Accept Deportees from U.S.; Fear Repatriations Will Lead to Greater Instability
- Competition for ‘Non-Terrestrial’ Network Systems Intensifying in Japan; Docomo Aims to Commercialize High-Altitude Platform Systems by 2026