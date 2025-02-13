Explosion at Taiwan Department Store Kills 1 and Leaves 10 Others Hospitalized
14:26 JST, February 13, 2025
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — An explosion at a department store in Taiwan on Thursday killed one person and left 10 others hospitalized, fire authorities said.
The blast occurred at the food court on the 12th floor of the Shin Kong Mitsukoshi department store in Taichung city. Among the 10 people who were hospitalized, four had no vital signs, authorities said.
Dozens of firefighters were deployed to the scene, where parts of the building’s exterior were damaged and scattered fragments were strewn on the streets. The cause of the blast was still unclear.
