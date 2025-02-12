Home>World>Asia-Pacific

Chinese Coast Guard Vessels Enter Japan Territorial Waters

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The building that houses the Japan Coast Guard head office in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo

The Yomiuri Shimbun

16:32 JST, February 12, 2025

Four Chinese Coast Guard vessels entered the territorial waters off Minamikojima and Taisho islands in Okinawa Prefecture on Wednesday, according to the 11th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters in Naha.

This is the first time since Jan. 8 that CCG vessels have entered Japanese territorial waters.

The vessels entered the territorial waters off Minamikojima and Taisho islands, which are part of the Senkaku Islands, in succession from around 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Asia-Pacific Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"World" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING