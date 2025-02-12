Chinese Coast Guard Vessels Enter Japan Territorial Waters

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The building that houses the Japan Coast Guard head office in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo

Four Chinese Coast Guard vessels entered the territorial waters off Minamikojima and Taisho islands in Okinawa Prefecture on Wednesday, according to the 11th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters in Naha.

This is the first time since Jan. 8 that CCG vessels have entered Japanese territorial waters.

The vessels entered the territorial waters off Minamikojima and Taisho islands, which are part of the Senkaku Islands, in succession from around 10 a.m. on Wednesday.