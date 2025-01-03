South Korea Investigators Unable to Execute Arrest Warrant for President Yoon
14:15 JST, January 3, 2025
SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korean investigators were unable to execute an arrest warrant on Friday for President Yoon Suk Yeol, the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials said.
