South Korea Investigators Unable to Execute Arrest Warrant for President Yoon

Supporters of impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol stage a rally to oppose a court having issued a warrant to detain Yoon, near the presidential residence in Seoul on Friday. The letters read, “Oppose Impeachment.”

Reuters

14:15 JST, January 3, 2025

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korean investigators were unable to execute an arrest warrant on Friday for President Yoon Suk Yeol, the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials said.

